Brendan Clarke-Smith column: It has been heartbreaking to see flood victims forced to leave homes

​Once again we saw the devastation of flooding hitting Bassetlaw. Worksop residents are now dealing with the aftermath of Storm Babet.

​It is truly heartbreaking to see people forced to leave their homes and many will have previously been victims of floods.

Whilst it is important to make sure there are flood alerts and to make preparations, such as using metal guards on front doors, the knowledge that your street is going to flood leaves many feeling powerless and knowing that it is only a matter of time before the water comes.

I spoke to constituents on Allen Street, Hardy Street, Central Avenue and King Street and I want to say a huge thank you to everybody there who has stepped up to help.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

I saw people looking out for their neighbours, some of which were elderly or had young children, which made me proud of the sense of community we have here in Worksop.

I also visited other areas such as Fulmar Way and did my best to provide updates and share useful information. I know in 2019 when there were major floods and the town centre was underwater that we did not have an MP at the time.

This made it even more important to make sure people feel reassured that they have support this time around.

Many people I spoke to were concerned about where they were going to stay. It can be particularly difficult when people are hit at the weekend, with many services shut down.

" I managed to bring the Secretary of State for Environment to Bassetlaw to see the challenges we face and also raised the issue in Parliament on Monday with the Floods Minister, including why we need further investment in major flood defences," said Brendan Clarke-Smith.​​​​​​​

They are simply not in a position to wait until Monday and they need help immediately. I want to thank the letting agents who kept their phone lines or offices open to provide assistance to those residents and to get in touch with landlords and insurers to source alternative accommodation.

I know many others trying to contact Bassetlaw District Council had problems with the emergency phone lines not working and therefore I asked my staff to reach out to those requiring assistance.

There is now a clean-up operation and we need to make sure people are supported as much as possible.

