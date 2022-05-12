This includes 38 new bills.

Unfortunately Her Majesty was unable to attend this year, so the speech was delivered by the Prince of Wales instead.

The State Opening of Parliament is quite a spectacle and is one of the few occasions where you will see Members of the House Commons walking over to the House of Lords to see it read out.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

You will also see Lords wearing their robes and many MPs wearing morning suits. I don’t own a morning suit, so instead put my best three-piece suit on. Unfortunately this was a bit of a squeeze, so perhaps I need to get a bit of exercise in before the next time!

The Queen’s Speech sets out how the Conservative Government will seize Brexit freedoms to best grow the economy and support British business – creating the economic strength and prosperity needed to ease cost of living pressures and help people into high-skilled and well-paid jobs.

Measures were set out to help grow the economy and boost living standards, including the landmark Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, shifting power to local leaders to regenerate their towns and cities; the Energy Security Bill, delivering a more secure, homegrown and cheaper energy network; the Social Housing Regulation Bill, ensuring better quality homes meaning renters are not saddled with the cost and worry of unsafe homes; and the Schools Bill, raising standards for students, reforming funding and encouraging attendance.

The Government also set out how they will be using Brexit freedoms to grow and strengthen the economy, using the Brexit Freedoms Bill to give greater control over UK laws that best deliver for the British people.

"I was pleased to see this new agenda, showing how we will strengthen our economy, regenerate towns, support people into high-skill and well-paid work, seize Brexit freedoms and support families with the cost of living,” says Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Further Brexit freedoms includes the Financial Services and Markets Bill, enhancing the global leadership of the UK’s financial services sector, and the Trade (Australia and New Zealand) Bill, implementing new Free Trade Agreements as Global Britain.

Following Home Secretary Priti Patel’s recent visit to Worksop, we will be delivering on the pledge to put 20,000 more police officers on our streets to keep our communities safer and further cutting crime.

The promised Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill will bear down on criminals and kleptocrats who abuse our economy whilst the Public Order Bill will give the police new powers to keep our streets safer.

This legislative agenda builds on the Conservative Government’s commitment to fund our NHS and clear the Covid backlogs – investing a record £36 billion and recruiting an additional 27,000 nurses to provide the NHS with the funding and resources it needs

I was pleased to see this new agenda, showing how we will strengthen our economy, regenerate towns and cities, support people into high-skill and well-paid work, seize Brexit freedoms to deliver for British businesses and cut red tape within our public services to deliver value for money for taxpayers and support families with the cost of living.

