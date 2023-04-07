As well as upgrading our A&E services, the £17.6million works will see a new Children’s Assessment Unit and the return of overnight and weekend care for children.

My son Alexander was born at Bassetlaw Hospital in September and as a parent I will be forever grateful for the wonderful care both he and my wife received. I can also empathise with how difficult it is for parents to have to transfer to Doncaster, as this also happened to us when Alexander later fell ill, so I’m delighted this new investment will mean overnight care returns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I care passionately about this hospital and our local NHS, so it was great to welcome Boris back to see the progress of the work that was first promised three years ago if we returned a Conservative government. Promise made, promise delivered.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The Prime Minister and Home Secretary have also announced a crackdown on grooming gangs, rooting out this evil once and for all.

Thousands of young girls in towns and cities across Britain have been sexually abused by grooming gangs and communities have been badly let down by a disgraceful failure to act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are taking action by launching a police-led Grooming Gangs Taskforce of specialist police and National Crime Agency experts to disrupt grooming gangs and bring perpetrators to justice.

Mandatory reporting will be introduced for professionals in safeguarding roles, such as teachers and social workers, so they are legally obliged to report concerns about child grooming.

​Brendan Clarke-Smith is pictured with Boris Johnson during his recent visit to Bassetlaw to see the local investment going on as Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust continue their work building the Bassetlaw Emergency Care Village.

The perpetrators of these heinous crimes should receive the toughest sentences and we will make grooming gang behaviour a statutory aggravating factor at sentencing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We will also monitor the ethnicity of grooming gang suspects, because political correctness should never get in the way of keeping girls safe.

Finally, we will relaunch a national hotline for whistleblowers and victims, so people have confidence there is an avenue to report grooming gangs and their concerns will be properly followed up on.