We know there are pressures on services, particularly following the pandemic, and it is important the NHS changes and adapts in response to this by improving technology and medical advancements.

That is why we are supporting our NHS with record levels of investment and record numbers of doctors and nurses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investment must be supported by reform, which is why last week we set out our 15-year NHS workforce plan, backed by £2.4 billion, modernising the workforce and setting out the largest expansion in training and recruitment in the NHS’s history.

'This week I also had the pleasure of attending a reception at Number 10 to thank our local NHS champions and hear from Steve Barclay, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. It was also a great chance for my to thank my own NHS champion – my wife', says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

We are confident that, with our plans for recovery and reform and an embrace of technology and innovation, it will be fit to deliver the best care to patients for another 75 years, as we deliver on the Prime Minister’s pledge to cut waiting lists.

This week, I also had the pleasure of attending a reception at Number 10 to thank our local NHS champions and hear from Steve Barclay, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

It was also a great chance for me to thank my own NHS champion – my wife. We first met when I was teaching in Romania and we moved back to the UK when she came here to take up a job as a doctor with the NHS at Bassetlaw Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know myself the challenges of moving to a new country and I am very proud of the fact that she has worked so hard, as all our NHS staff have, both throughout the pandemic and beyond to help provide the healthcare we all rely on.

'Thank you once again to all of our NHS heroes and I look forward to the NHS going from strength to strength', writes Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Indeed, our local NHS is incredibly important to our family, as our second son Alexander was born in Worksop at Bassetlaw Hospital too.

The care received there was absolutely first class, including when he was ill and had to return at a later date.

This is another reason why I will fight to make sure we have the local healthcare resources that people in Bassetlaw deserve and why I am so delighted that work has now started on the £17.6million upgrade of our accident and emergency department, which will also see the return of weekend and evening care for our children, without the need to make a long trip to Doncaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So thank you once again to all of our NHS heroes and I look forward to the NHS going from strength to strength.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.