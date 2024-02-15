Brendan Clarke-Smith column: ​If we stick to the plan we can keep on growing our economy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Becoming a parent completely changes your priorities in life. I have always been passionate about education from my previous career as a teacher, but now I am even more so with my two young sons.

I watched Rishi Sunak answer questions from the public on GB News’s People’s Forum and his answers on this subject really struck a chord with me.

Parents want the best for their children and we should understand that every child has different needs and different aspirations.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

I am proud of the focus and progress we have made with education and the respect and investment we are putting into things such as apprenticeships, rather than simply being obsessed with traditional university routes.

We also recognise that many parents make huge sacrifices to send their children to independent schools. We have excellent ones right here in Bassetlaw.

That’s something to celebrate, not be jealous of. Rishi Sunak understands that because his parents also made those sacrifices.

Labour’s plans to add VAT to school fees is a tax on aspiration and will simply lead to less well off parents being unable to afford it, as well as causing a crisis in school places when they inevitably need to attend already full state schools.

Just look at Worksop as a prime example.

The scourge of antisemitism has once again raised its head, first with an unfortunate incident in a London theatre, where guests were forced to leave due to abuse, then Labour having to suspend two parliamentary candidates, not because it was the right thing to do, but because of media pressure.

Antisemitism is unacceptable wherever it is found and whoever it is coming from, regardless of politics or party, and I will call it out whenever I see it.

Meanwhile, figures released this week show inflation remains unchanged at four per cent.

We need to stick to our plan to drive down inflation and create a stronger economy for you and your family – Labour would take us back to square one with unfunded spending and higher taxes.

Inflation never falls in a perfect line, but the plan is working. We have made huge progress in more than halving inflation from 11 per cent, and the Bank of England forecast that it will fall to around two per cent in a matter of months.

Under Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives, the plan is working.