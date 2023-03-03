Hetty’s was founded in 1996 by a group of mums who were all experiencing the pain and heartbreak of a loved one’s addiction, who decided to offer each other support when they realised there was nowhere else to access help.

This group grew considerably and is now a registered charity, supporting over 200 families per month throughout the districts of Nottinghamshire including Mansfield, Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Newark & Sherwood, and the south of the county.

Kinship care is a type of care and living arrangement for a child who has to live away from his or her parental home.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

This child is then cared for full-time by a member of the child’s extended family or friend.

Kinship care arrangements can either be initiated by a local authority or via a relative or friend.

These arrangements usually involve some sort of assistance, such as making decisions about legal orders, financial and social work support.

Many kinship carers do this to avoid children being taken into the care of the local authority.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith is pictured with Craig Knowles, kinship family recovery worker for the north of the county, from the Nottinghamshire-based charity Hetty’s.

Many times, this is something that hasn’t been planned or desired, but has been done out of a sense of duty and commitment, doing what is in the best interests of the child.

I am hugely appreciative of the work kinship carers do and that’s why I want to make sure they receive the help and support they need.

If you would like to find out more about kinship care or if you need help yourself then I would highly recommend getting in touch with Hetty’s.

You can find out more about Hetty’s and the support they offer on their website: https://www.hettys.org.uk

In other news this week, I am delighted to see the expansion of Outwood Portland, drawn up with Nottinghamshire County Council, given the green light. This will add another 300 school places locally.

This expansion is desperately needed, especially with the number of developments being approved in and around Worksop.

This week parents and pupils will have also heard whether or not they got a place at their preferred secondary school.

If you weren’t successful or you feel you need assistance with this then please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me.