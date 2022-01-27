Refreshingly, for the first time, these are now more sensibly being referred to as business costs.

Working as an MP, we are provided with a budget and we have to then spend this accordingly, providing receipts and making sure each claim is itemised.

So this is not the same as an MP’s salary, which is paid like a normal employee by PAYE.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw.

This newly released data relates to business costs and not ‘expenses’ in the traditional sense.

These are the essential costs incurred by MPs while carrying out their parliamentary duties including staffing, office costs and travel.

MPs cannot claim for personal costs, such as food and drink, during their normal working day. All claims must be compliant with the rules and accompanied by evidence.

For example, I submit receipts for my train to London. I could claim for my fuel when working locally, but I choose not to.

The vast majority of MPs’ business costs are for staff members to help them support their constituents. MPs employ staff to respond to requests from local people, resolve issues and represent their needs in Parliament.

My office in Worksop filled an empty shop, remained open since September 2020 and employs local people.

Newer MPs also have the challenge of starting from scratch in many cases, with added initial costs, such as needing to fit out an office or buy computer equipment and stationery for the first time.

There are many different factors that affect how an MP may spend their budget. Some may have greater distances to travel, areas with higher rates of deprivation which generate more casework, or perhaps they are located in an area where the cost of rents is significantly higher.

A lower spend doesn’t necessarily mean it is being spent well if there are not enough staff and constituents aren’t receiving the service they deserve. Likewise a higher spend is also no guarantee of a better service either. It is all relative.

For the 2020-21 financial year, my total business costs were £256,254.94 - up from £64,116.97 the year before.

However, the previous year only includes the short period from December 2019 to March 2020 when I was first elected, whereas the other one is for a full year.

We were in lockdown in March, so we had no office and very few staff at this point.

We also had a start-up budget to set up an office and this was rolled over, so the current figure also includes this.

MPs and their staff had a huge increase in the volume and complexity of casework over the past two years and the covid budgets enabled them to provide support during this difficult time.

We are given a specific budget for a reason and I would rather make sure this is spent being pro-active and helping as many people as possible in Bassetlaw, than simply left unspent for the sake of me looking better in a league table.

Details of MP budgets and how they are spent can be found here: https://www.theipsa.org.uk/mp.../annual-publications