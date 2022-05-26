This is why I am calling on local museums and galleries across Worksop to bid for nearly £17 million in new funding to improve their displays and collections.

This new funding from the Government and the Arts Council will fund maintenance, improve infrastructure,

and level up access to culture in our communities.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

This cash boost will help museums to conduct maintenance work to improve their building infrastructure

for the benefit of visitors, staff, and their collections, preserving our shared culture for communities to

enjoy across the country.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport is contributing the extra funding for the second round

of the Museum Estate and Development Fund. Museums can enter Round 2 from May 9, 2022, and bid for

grants of between £50,000 and £5 million. 31 museums across England were supported by the fund in its

first round.

Museums and galleries benefitting from the fund’s investments have improved access for communities to

their local history.

Funding awarded has helped to complete structural work, prevent flooding, and increase public access, so that more people can visit their collections and enjoy our national heritage.

The Government is delivering on its commitment set out in its Levelling Up White Paper to increase cultural

spending outside the capital to widen access and boost cultural opportunities.

We have a rich national heritage showcased in our local museums, of which we can all be proud, and we

must preserve them for future generations to enjoy. The Government’s extra £16.9 million in funding from

the Museum Estate and Development Fund will protect and widen access to the historic collections in our

museums and galleries.

I urge museums and cultural venues across Worksop and the rest of Bassetlaw to apply from May 2022.

This Government is levelling up access to culture across the country – safeguarding the best of our local

history so that wherever people live they can be proud of our shared heritage

The online Expression of Interest form will opened on Grantium at 9am on Monday 9 May 2022. The

deadline for submitting Expressions of Interest is 12pm (midday) on Friday 17 June 2022.

The full online application form will open on Grantium at 12pm (midday) on Monday 18 July 2022. The

deadline for submitting a full application is 12pm (midday) on Friday 30 September 2022.