Brendan Clarke-Smith column: I have been heartened by the resolve of Wilko staff in our area

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Whilst it was hoped a deal would be struck to take over the business, we now know parts of it will be sold off and taken over by others, including leases on premises.

I will continue to be in daily contact with the administrators and I also want to make sure the distribution centre and HQ are both utilised by any subsequent buyers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On a positive note, I welcome the news that Poundland will be taking over the Wilko store in Worksop.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

This is not just important in terms of helping existing staff, but also to make sure we have premises filled in the Priory Centre, which forms a central part of the £20million Levelling Up Fund project in the town.

I share the anger and frustration of those locally and nationally regarding the way the company was mismanaged and its direction in recent years.

I think some of the comparisons with pit closures are daft, but I would say the Woolworths situation and the way they disappeared after many years is more relevant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The high street and retail sector are very competitive nowadays and if you don’t adapt with the market then it makes things extremely difficult.

​’A number of questions need to be asked regarding the demise of Wilko. That’s why I decided to raise it at Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament’, says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Unfortunately Wilko didn’t and that was one of the messages I was given by staff. Competitors such as Poundland, B&M and Home Bargains have all thrived, so I don’t think it can be entirely blamed on online shopping either.

Likewise I think it is wrong to suggest taxpayers’ money should have been used for some sort of bailout.

In the last ten years, around £77million has been paid out in dividends to shareholders at Wilko and the HQ was also sold for £48million and then leased back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A number of questions need to be asked regarding the demise of Wilko and that’s why I decided to raise it at Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament.

'The high street and retail sector are very competitive nowadays and if you don’t adapt with the market then it makes things extremely difficult. Unfortunately Wilko didn’t', says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

I have been heartened by the resolve of the staff at Wilko and the response from other employers in terms of offers of alternative employment.