​Every child deserves the chance to succeed in life, which is why we have increased the high-needs budget by over 60 per cent since 2019-2020, to over £10.5 billion in 2024-25.

The Conservative Government is investing a record annual £850 million in councils to create new places for young people with SEND and AP (alternative provision) in mainstream and special schools.

This will provide specialist support for children with autism, learning difficulties, mobility difficulties, and more to meet their extra needs.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Since coming into office, we have opened 108 new special schools, with a further 92 on the way, so every child can access the right support at the right time, and benefit from a world-class education.

This marks a tripling in previous levels of investment with this £2.6 billion package from 2022 to 2025. This Government is delivering 60,000 more special needs places since 2010 to ensure no parent has to fight for the right support for their children.

The Conservative Government is sticking to the plan to ensure all children, including those with SEND and AP, are able to make the most of their world-class education so they can secure a brighter future for themselves, their families, and our country.

I want every child in Bassetlaw to have the same opportunity to meet their potential, so it is vital that children with SEND and AP get the support and resources they need.

We are making sure no parent has to battle to get the right type of school to meet their needs, and improving the school estate so all children are taught in the best classrooms for generations to come.

In other good news, Worksop and the rest of Bassetlaw will benefit from yet another £20 million in Levelling Up money.

This means there has been well in excess of £60 million already invested and I will continue to fight to make sure Bassetlaw receives its fair share.

