Brendan Clarke-Smith column: I am delighted we’ll see even more investment in Bassetlaw

Brendan Clarke-Smith is delighted at news of more investment in the area.

Moto services at Blyth will see £106,500 in investment as lorry drivers across England will benefit from better roadside facilities, more secure parking and improved rest areas thanks to £8 million in government funding awarded.

A total of 39 roadside facility operators across England will each receive a share of £8 million from the Department for Transport (DfT) and a further £11 million from industry to significantly upgrade truck stops for lorry drivers.

The improvements will boost welfare facilities like showers, rest areas and restaurants, and increase heavy goods vehicle (HGV) parking capacity while improving security for drivers.

The funding comes from the Government’s HGV parking and driver welfare grant scheme and forms part of the up-to-£100 million joint investment between government and industry to support the logistics sector, helping to boost economic growth.

The measure is part of the Government’s 33 actions to address the shortage of HGV drivers and boost recruitment and retention.

Day and night, our lorry drivers and hauliers work tirelessly to deliver essential food, goods and medical supplies up and down the country.

As we continue supporting the haulage sector in playing its crucial role in helping to grow the economy, these first winners will help ensure lorry drivers have great facilities where they can safely park, sleep and rest.

'Following the success of my Jobs Fair in Worksop at the beginning of the month, I will also be holding a Senior Citizens’ Fair too, at The Crossing in Worksop on October 20', says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

The £106,500 for Moto in Blyth for safer more secure lorry parks that improve driver welfare, reduce crime with greater security and ensuring there are better places for lorries to stay when they need to stop, rather than at the roadside.

I am delighted to see yet more investment in Bassetlaw from the Conservative Government.

Our geographical location and having the A1 run straight through the middle of the constituency makes it vitally important that we have adequate facilities for lorries and do our best in supporting the welfare of HGV drivers, which is also important for recruitment and retention.

