We have seen an increase in dog attacks in recent years, including those causing injuries and fatalities. Up until 2021, there were around three fatalities per year. There have been 23 since the start of 2021 – with the XL Bully being disproportionately involved in this rise.

That is why we have taken decisive action to add XL Bully breed types to the list of breeds prohibited by the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Will this mean a mass dog cull? No.

Owners will be able to keep their dogs as long as they are registered and adhere to strict rules such as being neutered, microchipped and kept on a lead and muzzled when in public.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

People may ask, if these dogs are so dangerous, why are we waiting until the end of the year to ban them?

We have taken decisive action to add XL Bully breed types to the list of breeds prohibited by the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. As the Prime Minister announced, we will have the law in place by the end of the year.

We have acted quickly to develop a definition for the XL Bully so the breed can be banned in law.

We have had to balance this against the need to give existing owners and keepers sufficient time to comply with the new restrictions such as making sure their dogs are neutered.

But is this a ban in name only and why are we allowing existing owners to keep their dogs?

We are using the powers under the Dangerous Dogs Act to ban this breed. From December 31, all owners of XL Bully breed types must comply with strict conditions. From February 1, 2024, it will be a criminal offence to be in possession of an XL Bully in England and Wales, unless you have received an exemption.

These measures will place crucial public safety controls on the existing population of XL Bullies while making sure that the population dies out over time.

This replicates the approach taken for the four breed types that were originally prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.