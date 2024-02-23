Brendan Clarke-Smith column: Hamas must be removed from Gaza for a chance to secure a long-term peace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are legitimate concerns that an unconditional and unilateral ceasefire now would allow Hamas to once again regroup and the violent cycle will continue.

Our democratic ally, Israel, cannot reasonably be expected to pursue one with a group that actively seeks its destruction.

MPs have been subjected to increasing intimidation over this most sensitive issue, with some experiencing unacceptable threats. This must not be normalised in our democracy.

"I support the Government’s call for an immediate humanitarian pause to get increased aid into Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, which includes British citizens", says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

I wish to see an end to the violence but a situation that allows Hamas to retain its control of Gaza and ability to project its genocidal aims will sadly lead to further violence and suffering.

The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza is very troubling. Israel has long facilitated humanitarian aid to Gaza and it is committed to continuing this.

Israel has facilitated the delivery of thousands of tonnes of aid through crossings into Gaza on 10,000-plus trucks.

Worryingly, Hamas has misappropriated aid for their own military capabilities, including emergency aid delivered recently.

​”The UK Government has been clear that Hamas must be removed from Gaza for a chance to secure a long-term peace between Israel and the Palestinians, and for the Palestinians to ultimately achieve their legitimate goal of statehood”, says Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

Hamas also continues to fire rockets at Israel. The UK Government has been clear that Hamas must be removed from Gaza for a chance to secure a long-term peace between Israel and the Palestinians, and for the Palestinians to ultimately achieve their legitimate goal of statehood.

It is worth remembering that Israel did not start this war. Israel did not even expect this war. It was Hamas’s decision to violently break the ceasefire - which existed before October 7 – when it launched its surprise attack.

Hamas is a genocidal terror group committed to the destruction of Israel, and the Jewish people. Its violent rejection of peace stands in stark contrast to the ground-breaking Abraham Accords which have seen Arab states across the Middle East embracing Israel.

It is a sad reality that Hamas has consistently prioritised conflict against Israel over the wellbeing of Gaza’s citizens since violently seizing power in 2007.

Gaza has received billions of dollars in international aid money since then – including from generous UK taxpayers – which could have been used to transform the region. Much of this has instead been misappropriated for Hamas’s military activities – including thousands of rockets and military tunnels running hundreds of miles long.

A number of its leaders currently living within Qatar are even multi-billionaires.