It was a huge honour for me to be asked by Her Majesty to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. Attendance was limited and it was therefore a great privilege to have been chosen and to be able to represent Bassetlaw.

The event was also attended by several former Prime Ministers and the Mayor of London.

I visited many events across Bassetlaw and I have to say I was hugely impressed with the work put in by the local volunteers who made those days extra special.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it is something we should be putting on a good show for and remembering for years to come.

One of the highlights was being roped in with Councillor Callum Bailey at the event in Carlton-in-Lindrick to do some belly dancing.

I certainly have the belly, but I’m not sure about my dancing!

I think we also need to be honest though and many of you have expressed to me your disappointment at what happened in Worksop for the celebrations.

‘One of the highlights was being roped in with Councillor Callum Bailey to do some belly dancing. I certainly have the belly, but I’m not sure about my dancing!’ says Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

We can’t control the weather, but many celebrations were well-attended, full of bunting everywhere and there was plenty to do for adults and children.

The message I heard loud and clear was that this was not achieved in our town and was a missed opportunity.

It is worth remembering the event was organised by volunteers again, and I would like to say a big thank you for their efforts. £4,000 was given by Bassetlaw District Council for the Jubilee event and this was promoted by the leadership and given a fair amount of coverage.

What a shame that people did not get the celebrations they expected or that provision wasn’t made to move events inside, as was the case in Retford.

I think lessons should be learned from this and, in future, there needs to be a bit less focus on publicity or credit, and a little more on taking responsibility and organisation.

Worksop deserves better and we need to show more ambition, especially for our town centre. I hope the latest levelling up bid can start this.