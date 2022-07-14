It is a huge honour for me to be asked to serve in Her Majesty’s Government and I will be the first Member of Parliament for Bassetlaw to be a Government minister since Captain Frederick Bellenger, who served as Secretary of State for War between 1946-1947.

Having been offered the position at the end of last week, this was a welcome surprise for me after what had been a very difficult period.

Being a minister carries significant responsibilities and the nature of my job is now very different from what it was as a backbench MP or more recently as a Parliamentary Private Secretary, which is similar to an assistant to particular department or minister.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

It’s a very unusual feeling starting work as a minister and I will admit that I had butterflies in my stomach when I turned up to the department to meet my new staff and civil servants for the first time.

To see your picture on the screens with ‘Parliamentary Under Secretary of State’ when you walk into the Department for Education is quite something and I’m still getting used to being referred to as ‘Minister’.

My professional background is in teaching and working with children, so it’s a great place to put this experience to use.

As part of my role as an Education Minister, I have been given the Children and Families portfolio, which includes many important areas.

The role also gives me the responsibility to do more for disadvantaged and vulnerable children and areas such as alternative provision, along with tackling behaviour, attendance and exclusions.

I will also be doing my best to make sure that we recover from Covid-19 and the effect this has had on children’s services.

Likewise, I get the opportunity to make a difference regarding children and young people’s mental health, online safety and preventing bullying in schools, as well as protecting against serious violence.

Being a part of the Government doesn’t mean I won’t still be able to continue supporting and promoting Bassetlaw however, and I look forward to carrying out both roles with the passion and commitment which you deserve from your MP.