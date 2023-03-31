Nottinghamshire has been selected as one of the pilot areas for ‘Immediate Justice’. This makes sure communities are given a say over the form of punishment.

We will aim for reparative justice to start within 48 hours of perpetrators being given a disposal by the police. Perpetrators will have to clean up graffiti, pick litter and wash police cars under supervision while wearing jumpsuits or high-vis vests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are increasing on the spot fines for anti-social behaviour and reinvesting the revenue in local communities.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The Government will also be rolling out a stronger policing response in anti-social behaviour hotspots.

We are providing PCCs with new funding to target enforcement in the areas where anti-social behaviour is most prevalent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the zero-tolerance approach, nitrous oxide or “laughing gas” will also be banned to send a clear message to intimidating gangs, that hang around high streets and children’s parks and litter them with empty canisters, that they will not get away with this behaviour.

The drug is now the third most used among 16 to 24-year-olds in England and both the police and public have repeatedly reported links between use of the drug and nuisance or anti-social behaviour.

“We will aim for reparative justice to start within 48 hours of perpetrators being given a disposal by the police. There is also a roll out of a stronger policing response in anti-social behaviour hotspots,” writes Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

New laws will crack down on organised and nuisance begging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are introducing new powers to tackle harmful begging by a cashpoint, in a shop doorway, or approaching a car stopped at traffic lights.

Tenants who are persistently disruptive should be evicted.

We will halve the delay between a private landlord serving notice for anti-social behaviour and eviction and broaden the disruptive and harmful activities that can lead to eviction. We will also strengthen rules so previous anti-social behaviour offenders are deprioritised for new council housing.

Public concern about anti-social behaviour is greatest around parks and high streets, which are often the centre of local pride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We are giving councils the powers to force landlords to bring empty shops back into use, for example through High Street Rental Auctions.

We are also providing further funding to create safe and usable green spaces and help to restore and renovate existing parks which have fallen into disrepair.

Around 80 per cent of prolific adult offenders begin committing crimes as children, and anti-social behaviour is often driven by young people having nowhere to go.

We will invest more to ensure hundreds of youth clubs open their doors for longer each week and provide more one-to-one support.

Advertisement

Advertisement