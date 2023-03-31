News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
5 minutes ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
14 minutes ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
16 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
18 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
20 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight

Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: Good to see county is a pilot area in new plans for ‘immediate justice’

We are stamping out anti-social behaviour with tougher punishments and a zero-tolerance approach as part of the Government’s new Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan.

By Brendan Clarke-Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Nottinghamshire has been selected as one of the pilot areas for ‘Immediate Justice’. This makes sure communities are given a say over the form of punishment.

We will aim for reparative justice to start within 48 hours of perpetrators being given a disposal by the police. Perpetrators will have to clean up graffiti, pick litter and wash police cars under supervision while wearing jumpsuits or high-vis vests.

We are increasing on the spot fines for anti-social behaviour and reinvesting the revenue in local communities.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.
Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.
Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.
Most Popular

The Government will also be rolling out a stronger policing response in anti-social behaviour hotspots.

We are providing PCCs with new funding to target enforcement in the areas where anti-social behaviour is most prevalent.

Under the zero-tolerance approach, nitrous oxide or “laughing gas” will also be banned to send a clear message to intimidating gangs, that hang around high streets and children’s parks and litter them with empty canisters, that they will not get away with this behaviour.

The drug is now the third most used among 16 to 24-year-olds in England and both the police and public have repeatedly reported links between use of the drug and nuisance or anti-social behaviour.

“We will aim for reparative justice to start within 48 hours of perpetrators being given a disposal by the police. There is also a roll out of a stronger policing response in anti-social behaviour hotspots,” writes Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.
“We will aim for reparative justice to start within 48 hours of perpetrators being given a disposal by the police. There is also a roll out of a stronger policing response in anti-social behaviour hotspots,” writes Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.
“We will aim for reparative justice to start within 48 hours of perpetrators being given a disposal by the police. There is also a roll out of a stronger policing response in anti-social behaviour hotspots,” writes Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

New laws will crack down on organised and nuisance begging.

We are introducing new powers to tackle harmful begging by a cashpoint, in a shop doorway, or approaching a car stopped at traffic lights.

Tenants who are persistently disruptive should be evicted.

We will halve the delay between a private landlord serving notice for anti-social behaviour and eviction and broaden the disruptive and harmful activities that can lead to eviction. We will also strengthen rules so previous anti-social behaviour offenders are deprioritised for new council housing.

Public concern about anti-social behaviour is greatest around parks and high streets, which are often the centre of local pride.

We are giving councils the powers to force landlords to bring empty shops back into use, for example through High Street Rental Auctions.

We are also providing further funding to create safe and usable green spaces and help to restore and renovate existing parks which have fallen into disrepair.

Around 80 per cent of prolific adult offenders begin committing crimes as children, and anti-social behaviour is often driven by young people having nowhere to go.

We will invest more to ensure hundreds of youth clubs open their doors for longer each week and provide more one-to-one support.

For more stories from our website click here

GovernmentNottinghamshireEngland