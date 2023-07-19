​The IMF confirmed that we have acted decisively to tackle inflation, and although there is more to do, it is good news that inflation stands at 7.9 per cent, down from just over 10 per cent at the beginning of the year.

We are taking action to drive down inflation – getting more people into work, cutting the price of energy, taking a responsible approach to the public finances, and supporting the Bank of England, while helping households with the cost of living by holding down bills through the Energy Price Guarantee and freezing fuel duty.

This is alongside more than £3,300 cost of living support this year and last.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

We will not hesitate in our resolve to support the Bank of England as it seeks to squeeze inflation out of our economy, while also providing targeted support with the cost of living.

Inflation makes all of us poorer and that’s why it’s an absolute priority to tackle it.

People will also be pleased to hear that the Illegal Migration Bill passed and will now become law.

We expected this to ‘ping pong’ back and forth between the Commons and Lords, but thankfully Conservative peers defeated efforts by Labour, the Lib Dems and bishops to scupper the bill and got it through without the need for extra votes.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP, pictured here with Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Along with our Rwanda plans, this is vital in making sure we have a fair migration system and can effectively deal with those who try to cheat it.

There’s also been great news with investment, as the UK has been chosen as the home of Tata Group’s first gigafactory outside India, creating thousands of jobs and boosting the UK’s automotive sector with a £4 billion investment, helping us deliver on our pledge to grow the economy.

The UK was chosen to home Tata group’s first ever gigafactory outside India, and at 40GWh, it will be one of the largest in Europe.

It will create up to 4,000 highly skilled jobs, as well as 10,000 further jobs and will supply Jaguar Land Rover’s future battery electric models with the potential to supply other car manufacturers.

The gigafactory will provide almost half of the battery production needed by 2030.

This is another example of Brexit Britain thriving. I don’t think people are positive enough about the benefits of Brexit.

Many of these will be seen in the long term, but this is a really great example of something happening right now.