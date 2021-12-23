Brendan Clarke-Smith column: Funding boost is great news for pupils in Bassetlaw

We are boosting school funding by £4 billion in the 2022-23 academic year, with £5,669 per pupil for every secondary and £4,362 per pupil for every primary.

By 2022-23, the total schools’ budget will have risen by £14.4 billion compared to 2019-20, the biggest increase in a decade.

It’s great news that schools in Nottinghamshire will receive £701 million in funding next year, a boost of £55 million, as part of the Conservative Government’s £4 billion increase in spending for schools across the country.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

The £4 billion extra funding for schools delivers on the Prime Minister’s commitment when he pledged to level up school funding by pledging over £14 billion for primary and secondary schools by 2022-23.

The £55 million extra funding can be used for hiring specialist teachers, providing training and purchasing school supplies including textbooks.

This also includes increasing SEN funding by £1 billion, a record 13 percent increase on this year.

The extra funding will help schools, councils, and other specialist providers across Nottinghamshire and Bassetlaw provide the right care and support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, so every child receives the help they need to fulfil their potential.

Classroom

No child or young person should be limited by where they grow up.

The £55 million funding boost for schools in Nottinghamshire will help hire more teachers, get materials to support pupils learning, and support pupils with special needs.

Over the two years I have been your MP, I have visited schools across the constituency and I know how much this funding will help them on a day-to-day basis.

As we build back fairer, this funding will ensure that every young person can receive the education they deserve.