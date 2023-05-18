​The Transport Secretary Mark Harper confirmed £300 million to protect vital routes and improve services until 2025 that people rely on for work, education, medical appointments and shopping.

To help people with cost of living pressures and to save on everyday travel costs, the Government will also provide up to £200 million to continue capping single bus fares at £2 outside London until the end of October 2023 and then at £2.50 until November 30, 2024 – when the Government will review their effectiveness and future bus fares.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that inflation will be halved by the end of this year, and capping fares at £2.50 until November 2024 will create longer-term certainty for bus users over the next year.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The fare cap will be reviewed ahead of November 2024.

The move is an essential part of the Government’s Help for Households initiative to support everyone through the increased cost of living, and will particularly benefit those on lower incomes who take nearly three times as many bus trips than those on higher incomes.

During the pandemic, bus usage dropped as low as 10 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and, while passenger levels have recovered to around 85 to 90 per cent, the fare cap aims to encourage people back on the bus, which can help reduce congestion and emissions.

By extending the £2 fare cap, we’re making sure bus travel remains accessible and affordable for everyone while helping to ease cost of living pressures.

Buses connect our communities and play a vital role in growing the economy; they transport people to work, take our kids to school and make sure patients can get to doctors’ appointments.

That’s why we’re determined to protect local routes and encourage more people onto the bus, ensuring people can get around easily and in an affordable way.

This builds on more than three years’ worth of Government support totalling over £2 billion to help the sector recover from the pandemic, and more than £1 billion to support local authorities as they deliver their long-term local plans to improve services in their areas.