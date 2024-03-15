Brendan Clarke-Smith column: Elizabeth Emblem will honour those who died in public service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Elizabeth Emblem, which is conferred by His Majesty The King, is a national form of recognition awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters, and many other public servants.

The award is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Worksop is no stranger to those who have died after heroically carrying out their duties serving the public. The murder of PC Christopher McDonald in 1978, who lost his life trying to apprehend burglars, is still talked about today.

He was posthumously awarded the Queen’s Commendation Medal for Bravery in 1980 and a memorial to PC McDonald was also unveiled by Nottinghamshire Police outside Worksop Library in 2021.

The design of the Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds the Tudor Crown.

It is inscribed with ‘For A Life Given In Service’, and will have the name of the person for whom it is in memoriam inscribed on the reverse of the Emblem.

It will include a pin to allow the award to be worn on clothing by the next of kin of the deceased.

"​The Emblem recognises how the sacrifices made by public servants who have lost their lives as a result of their duty could be recognised within the honours system. Next of kin of the deceased will be able to apply for the Emblem via gov.uk.” says Brendan Clarke-Smith MP.

Nominations will be reviewed by the George Cross Committee and recommendations then made to His Majesty The King via the Prime Minister.

Recipients of The Elizabeth Emblem will receive their award from a senior representative such as a Chief Constable, Chief Fire Officer or His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant.

The Elizabeth Emblem honours the dedication and commitment of these exceptional public servants who have given their lives in service of the United Kingdom and it is right that we enshrine them in our country’s history.