But we must also reflect on and be thankful for her tremendous sense of duty and relentless service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for whom she has left such a legacy. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.

Westminster’s streets have been lined with well-wishers, many joining large queues to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament.

We have also seen King Charles III ascend the throne.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Last weekend it was an honour to attend the Proclamation of Charles III as King in Worksop, as well as sign the Book of Condolence at Bassetlaw District Council.

Some lovely tributes have been left.

I also attended the Presentation of Addresses by both Houses of Parliament, also in Westminster Hall, to our new King.

This was a truly historic moment and one I will never forget.

Whilst last Thursday was a day of great sorrow for our nation, it also saw the arrival of baby Alexander.

I want to say a huge thank you to the doctors, midwives, nurses and other staff from Bassetlaw Hospital and DBFT who have provided such wonderful care for my wife and our newborn son.

We are fortunate to have such dedicated NHS professionals and a local hospital in Bassetlaw we can truly be proud of.

I will continue to sing their praises and champion local healthcare.

They work so hard under very challenging circumstances.

I also want to say how proud I am of my wife, an NHS doctor herself, for being so brave and Alexander’s big brother, who has done a great job caring for him and telling him he is his new best friend.

Now, more than ever, we see the importance of family and I consider myself truly blessed, especially with the joy of our latest addition.

