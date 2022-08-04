Bassetlaw is one of seven areas across East Midlands to receive funding, which will help to upgrade green spaces across England.

People in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will also benefit from funding allocated to the devolved administrations.

The funding will ensure that people from all backgrounds have access to nature while supporting tree planting within public spaces in our urban communities.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Bassetlaw District Council will receive a share of £9 million of funding to build or upgrade new parks and green spaces, the Conservative Government has announced.

The fund – which will be distributed across the UK – is designed to help residents to better enjoy green spaces in their communities, which provide a natural sanctuary from the bustling streets of towns and cities.

In England, the funding will be given to councils and local authorities for parks, formal greens, and community gardens and can be used to build new spaces or revamp existing areas.

The Fund particularly focuses on the most deprived neighbourhoods across the UK, from northern towns and cities such as Blackpool and Preston, to Southend-on-Sea and Hackney in the south.

The Canch, Worksop

A total of 85 areas will receive a share of the £9 million funding.

Parks and green spaces in Bassetlaw provide a peaceful space for people to relax, exercise, and socialise, but some of these spaces are in need of a revamp.

Thanks to this investment from the Conservative Government, people of all ages will be able to better enjoy the parks and public spaces in our area, while restoring pride in our community.

The Canch in Worksop and Kings’ Park in Retford were among 2,127 parks and green spaces that received a prestigious Green Flag Award last year and I know how much local people value them.