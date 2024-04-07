Brendan Clarke-Smith column: Childcare help is one of several steps to reduce family costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​In this first stage, working parents of two-year-olds are now able to access 15 hours a week of government-funded childcare from April 1.

By September 2025, the full roll-out is due to be completed, with working parents able to access 30 hours from the end of maternity leave to when their child starts school, saving parents an average of £6,900 per year.

Support with childcare costs has an enormous ripple effect, freeing up parents to increase their hours at work and to put more money in their pockets, or giving them the security to try out a new career or passion.

It also contributes to economic growth and opens up new career opportunities in a hugely rewarding sector.

The government has supported the sector to deliver this expansion by increasing the number of staff and places; introducing measures to boost the recruitment and retention of childminders; launching a major national recruitment campaign; and providing more than £400 million of additional investment to uplift funding rates in 2024-25. On top of this, the government will increase rates over the next two years by an estimated £500 million, the Chancellor confirmed at the Spring Budget.

But funded childcare isn’t the only good news this April. The National Living Wage goes up by more than £1 for the first time, meaning a full-time worker paid the minimum wage will see a pay rise worth £1,800 a year. And National Insurance tax also goes down, meaning workers on an average salary will save £900 a year.

“The roll-out of support is part of the Government’s plan to help families, freeing thousands of couples from having to choose between having a family and a career, as more than 150,000 children are on track to secure government-funded places from this week,” says Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith.

The State Pension goes up by £900 a year too, meaning the state pension has increased by £3,700 since 2010. Pensions are increasing by 8.5% this April.