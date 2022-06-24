This is because, as a result of the Government’s new Health and Care Act, from July 1 we will have a new Integrated Care Board (ICB) for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and also an Integrated Care Partnership (ICP).

The ICB will be responsible for NHS services and funding, whereas the ICP covers broader issues such as public health and social care. Together they both make up our Integrated Care System.

In the past we have been part of the Integrated Care System for South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

One of the big issues we have had in Bassetlaw is that our services are not as closely linked with the rest of the county as they could be, and this leads to us duplicating a number of them, for example social care and children’s services.

Many people asked me how the new changes will affect us locally in terms of the health services we use in Bassetlaw.

I raised these matters with the secretary of state and health ministers and they wrote back confirming that people can still use hospital services in south Yorkshire and we will continue to be part of Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Foundation Trust and that our funding will be calculated in exactly the same way.

There are no changes at all to infrastructure projects.

The change to our ICS means we will have the best of both worlds, having a system that links up better with the rest of Nottinghamshire and the county council, as well as being able to continue with our strong links to services in South Yorkshire, writes Brendan Clarke-Smith.

The great news on this front is that the Conservative government has also increased funding from £14.9million to £17.6million, so Bassetlaw will be getting a much better deal!

Individual MPs don’t get to negotiate and decide how much money they get locally. These things are decided at government and departmental level, and it is our job as MPs to lobby and make the case to others as to why we need investment and what sort of investment we need.

The important thing is that we have excellent health services available to us locally – not where the office is located that allocates the budgets.