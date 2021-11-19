Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: Campaign backed by Joanna Lumley gets support it needs

This was to discuss a campaign backed by Joanna to Stop Sea Blasts. There are 100,000 tonnes of munitions lying in UK waters as a legacy of war. These munitions must now be cleared to expand our offshore wind capacity and to support measures to help our environment.

These munitions are normally detonated and these detonations can have a devastating impact on the marine environment. This is why the campaign sets out to explain the alternative methods of disposal which are readily available. One such technology is called low-order deflagration. This method involves a small magnesium cone being fired against the device, which causes the explosive contents to burn out from the inside.

Whales, dolphins, and porpoises are heavily dependent on their hearing for navigation and communication, and so noise trauma can have severe consequences. In the worst cases, these detonations can lead to mass stranding events.

Actress Joanna Lumley pictured with Brendan Clarke-Smith following a discussion regarding a campaign backed by Joanna to Stop Sea Blasts.

The great news is that the government has signalled its preference for undetonated explosives found in the sea to be cleared using quieter methods.

This week I was also elected as the Co-Chairman of the Parliamentary Football Club. We usually play a number of fixtures over the course of the year – you’ll remember I mentioned the match against journalists we played at Manchester City – and also against other teams such as the London Fire Brigade to raise money for charity.

This week we played against Army Crusaders, which is usually an annual match played just after Remembrance Sunday, but has had to be cancelled more recently due to Covid-19. Unsurprisingly, they are slightly fitter than the team of MPs! Despite taking the lead just before half time, we then collapsed as the Army Crusaders scored five goals in quick succession. In the final minute of the match, we pulled a goal back and eventually lost 5-2.

I scored that final goal and unfortunately for my colleagues this means they will never hear the end of it. I have been comparing it to a combination of a Dennis Bergkamp strike or Karel Poborsky’s goal from Euro 96. The good news is that I have no intention of taking on a second job as an international footballer and will instead be continuing to devote 100% of my time to my role as MP for Bassetlaw.