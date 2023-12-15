Brendan Clarke-Smith column: ​Calls for an arms embargo on our ally Israel are deeply wrong

​The barbaric attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 featured unspeakable acts of brutality and sexual violence. The attack left 1,200 dead and thousands injured, and the bodies of many victims remain unidentifiable due to the severity of the violence.

Hamas chose to break an existing ceasefire the day it launched its heinous, genocidal attack. Its acts of terrorism haven’t ceased since - with more than 12,000 rockets now indiscriminately launched at Israel since 7th October.

It has also very publicly boasted of its intention to repeat the attack, again and again. 137 hostages remain cruelly within Hamas control and the group is using them as a sickening bargaining chip.

Like everyone, I hope for a just and lasting peace in the region, but if we leave Hamas in charge of even a part of Gaza, there will never be a two-state solution.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

Hamas has ruthlessly controlled Gaza for almost two decades, inflicting great suffering on its civilian population and deliberately prioritised its genocidal terrorism with direct support from the Iranian regime. Israel didn’t seek this war.

It had hoped – wrongly – that Hamas was moderating itself and more interested in governing the Gaza Strip.

This has been proven deeply misguided and Hamas has shown the world its true, brutal face. Calls for an arms embargo against our democratic ally are deeply wrong.

All the more so in the absence of clear calls for Hamas – the instigator and belligerent in this situation - to surrender unconditionally.

The UK has long benefited from Israeli military technology. Israeli-made battlefield medical technology, techniques for dealing with suicide bombers, and technology to counter remotely-detonated terrorist bombs have all been used by the British Army to save lives.

Israeli drone technology such as the Watchkeeper WK45 has also been used by British forces in Afghanistan for intelligence collection and the Sky Sabre missile defence system will now protect the Falkland Islands, using the technology behind Israel’s extraordinary Iron Dome system. It is worth noting that the Iron Dome has saved the lives of countless Israelis in recent weeks and played a major role in the conflict not spiralling further.

The 2030 roadmap signed by the UK and Israel is very welcome and highlights further bilateral defence cooperation which will save the lives of British servicepeople for many years to come.

The UK already operates some of the world’s most robust export licence controls, underpinned by thorough strategic export licence criteria which upholds the UK’s obligations under international law.