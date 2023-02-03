Brendan Clarke-Smith Column: Bid success shows what we can do by working together

​We were all disappointed when we missed out on the Levelling Up Fund last time around and I have voiced many times my unhappiness with what happened in terms of the submission.

That said, a lot of work was subsequently done by various stakeholders and members of the community and it was a privilege to work together with the council, officers, consultants and local community representatives as part of the independently chaired panel.

This is a great example of what can be achieved when people work together in partnership and after putting together a strong bid, I put all my energies into lobbying ministers to ensure we were awarded that cash.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, Bassetlaw MP.

The £20 million project will allow for the redevelopment of the Priory Centre to focus on leisure and also open up opportunities for the Chesterfield Canal.

It comes as Bassetlaw welcomes a share of £3.4 million via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, £17.6 million for an A&E Emergency Village at Bassetlaw Hospital, and £3.5 million for the Worksop Skills Hub.

As your local MP, it will be my job to continue our campaign to ensure this project is delivered on time and on budget.

This is a specific fund, which had to be applied for as part of a very competitive process nationally and to be spent with a particular purpose - in this case to regenerate a town centre in dire need.

'After we put together a strong bid, I put all my energies into lobbying ministers to ensure we were awarded that cash,' says Brendan Clarke-Smith, pictured here with Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison.

This is why the bid that had the most chance of succeeding was chosen, which in this case was Worksop town centre, which was identified as a Category 1 area (the most in need).

Many other areas over the country missed out and didn’t get this cash.

Awards like this mean other money can be spent elsewhere, so this is a positive for the whole district.

So for example other cash, such the £3.4 million we have received in Bassetlaw from the U.K.

Shared Prosperity Fund can be spent in other areas, such as Retford, Harworth/Bircotes or our many villages.

