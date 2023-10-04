Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This new investment is truly incredible news for Worksop.

The levelling up money we have already received will help us turn our town centre into one we can once again be proud of, but this extra money will now mean it can be truly transformative.

I have always said that the key to improving the town centre was continuing to attract further investment, both public and private.

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith

I want to personally thank Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the care and attention he has shown to Bassetlaw.

After the sad news with Wilko, we all needed a boost and this is certainly it.

As your MP, I secured the £20 million Levelling Up Fund for Worksop town centre and I was delighted when Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also announced Bassetlaw as one of only 20 areas in the country chosen to be part of a new £400 million Levelling Up Partnership, meaning areas like Retford and Harworth can also benefit.

I will be making further announcements regarding Retford very soon.

I have also secured £17.6 million investment in Bassetlaw Hospital, £3.5 million for the Skills Hub in Worksop, a new Family Hub in Retford and the multi-billion-pound STEP fusion project at West Burton.

These will create many high-skilled and well-paid jobs and training opportunities.

North Notts College also received £4 million in capital funding to support the T Level programme.

When I was elected as your Member of Parliament, I promised I would fight for the local investment others had failed to attract for our area. Actions speak louder than words.