Brendan Clarke-Smith column:

Aside from family time, I also used the first week of recess to expand my knowledge on an issue I regularly receive emails about – and not always very pleasant ones.

I was part of a delegation that visited Israel and the Palestinian Authority (not funded by the taxpayer, I should add) and it was an experience I will never forget.

I wouldn’t say it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience as I will definitely visit again. It was a reminder that, whilst we have dropped travel restrictions in the UK, there are many other countries still dealing with the Covid situation and with many rules still in place.

Flying out with colleagues from Luton Airport, I couldn’t resist trying to mimic the famous Campari commercials from the 1980s, although nobody in our party under the age of 40 appeared to get the reference.

As part of out packed itinerary, we travelled to Tel Aviv. Little were we to know that the day after we would leave this great city, its residents would once again fall victim to cowardly terrorist atrocity.

Aside from hearing from our ambassador, journalists, political experts, trade specialists and politicians, we visited the Save a Child’s Heart charity, who fly in children from all over the world to provide medical treatment which changes lives.

We met representatives from the Israeli Defence Force, who showed us security measures that have to be in place to protect people. We also travelled to the West Bank within the Palestinian Authority, first to see the newly constructed city in Rawabi, then for a meeting with their Prime Minister in Ramallah.

I am always prepared to listen to both sides and believe progress can only be achieved through constructive dialogue and not through violence. This is the only way for a two-state solution to be achieved.

Finally, we travelled to Jerusalem, an important city not just for Jews, but also for Christians and for Muslims.

It was a truly humbling experience to visit Vad Yashem and the memorial to those who died in the Holocaust.