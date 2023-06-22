BCVS Column: We should all be so proud of the rich heritage in Bassetlaw

​This architectural masterpiece, standing tall for more than 700 years, is not just a symbol of Bassetlaw's heritage, but a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of those who came before us.

As chair and director of the Worksop Priory Gatehouse and Community Trust, a local registered charity, I consider myself fortunate to be part of a dedicated team working tirelessly to keep history alive and maintain this beautiful building. I have also been a trustee of BCVS (Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service) for the 50 years since it was first established in 1973.

Bassetlaw is blessed with both a committed and diverse voluntary sector and rich heritage that tells captivating stories of our past.

At BCVS, heritage is one of the many areas in which we support local member groups. This year, as BCVS celebrates its fiftieth anniversary, we also embark on a journey to explore and document our own heritage.

We will be reflecting on how we have grown, the buildings that have housed us over the years, the groups and people we have supported, and the connection we share with the Priory Gatehouse, as the place in which BCVS was first established.

As we start this work, we invite anyone with an interest in heritage and history to join us as a BCVS Heritage Volunteer. We would love to hear from those with an interest in local history and are willing to help us document and record our journey. No particular skills or experience is needed, just a passion to support these aims.

Exciting times lie ahead for heritage organisations in Bassetlaw with the upcoming release of the levelling-up (UKSPF) funding which has a strand specifically to support local heritage and arts. We encourage all eligible organisations in Bassetlaw to consider applying for this funding once it opens.

BCVS will continue to share information on funding opportunities for all local voluntary groups and local charities as part of the free membership support we provide for local groups.

To support local heritage groups to connect and collaborate, last year BCVS supported development of the Bassetlaw Heritage Network.

This network enables heritage organisations, and any local groups with an interest in heritage to come together, share ideas and information about funding and other development opportunities and support one another. Via this network, we aim to create a heritage community that strengthens our collective impact.

As residents of Bassetlaw, we should take immense pride in our area so rich in heritage and culture. From the magnificent Priory Gatehouse to the two windmills, various museums, the caves at Creswell Crags, Clumber Park, and so much more - our heritage is something of which we should all be very proud.

In this milestone year for BCVS, as we celebrate our past and look towards our future, I invite anyone who would like to get involved to join us in documenting and protecting the rich heritage of Bassetlaw to continue to inspire others to appreciate the shared history that has shaped our area.

If you are interested in joining the Bassetlaw Heritage Network please visit www.bcvs.org.uk/bhn.

If you are interested in volunteering as a BCVS Heritage Champion, please email [email protected]