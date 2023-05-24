BCVS Column: Volunteers are the lifeblood of local charities so please give your time

​They are all looking for new volunteers to help them make a difference to the lives of local people.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of local charities.

My own journey in the voluntary sector started 30 years ago and I’ve been an active volunteer ever since. From supporting women experiencing domestic violence to joining charity boards, each role has taught me something and given me a positive sense of purpose. I also have no doubt that my voluntary experience helped me to secure my current role in BCVS and many other paid roles throughout my career.

Guest columnist Andria Birch from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

I’m very proud to work for BCVS, which has been supporting local people to connect with volunteer opportunities for 50 years.

We are celebrating our anniversary throughout the year and will be recruiting new volunteers for BCVS as part of several exciting new projects. This includes volunteer community researchers to interview local people and help document our history for future generations.

We will also be recruiting volunteers to help select local groups to receive funding. Just two of many exciting opportunities we will be sharing on the day.

Our aim during Volunteers Week is to connect people like you with local charities and groups in need of vital support. The event takes place during National Volunteers’ Week - a nationwide celebration of the invaluable contributions made by millions of volunteers across the country - and a time to say thank you.

Young people are shown volunteering at Willow Tree Gardens in Worksop. Could you become a volunteer in the Bassetlaw area?

It is an opportunity for Bassetlaw residents to learn more about how to lend their skills and expertise to a variety of local causes. From groups for young people, befriending services and outdoor activities to theatre production and marketing support - there is always a diverse range of organisations seeking volunteers.

Many charities have lost volunteers over the last year - we therefore need to attract new volunteers, and promote the wide range of health and wellbeing benefits that volunteering brings.

Everyone who attends our event will also have the chance to be entered into a draw to win a £50 voucher. This is a small token of appreciation for your willingness to find out more.

We hope you will join us to take your first step towards enriching lives and creating positive impact on Tuesday, June 6, at Worksop Town Hall, 11am to 1.30pm.

For more information please visit www.bcvs.org.uk/volutneersweek , email [email protected], or call 01909 476 118.

