Back in the winter of 2019, Worksop was hit by flash floods when the River Ryton burst its banks due to the extreme rainfall.

Everyone rallied around to help each other, both at the time of the floods and in the subsequent clean-ups that followed.

Just a few months later, in March 2020, the UK entered into its first lockdown due to the pandemic and this was when we really saw our community prove how amazing it can be.

Becky Law from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

Organisations joined forces to collaborate. Volunteers came forward in record numbers to assist with food, medicine, support and vaccinations.

We all made sure our neighbours were OK and we came out and clapped together on a Thursday night.

I think we can all agree that one positive to be taken from Covid is that when we need to, we work together. We help each other. We support each other.

We really do care, as a town and a district, about the welfare of our people.

A recently launched Food Hub at Ramsden Primary School, which has just launched in Carlton in Lindrick, supporting local families to buy surplus food for £3 a bag.

So, here we are, at the back end of 2022, still recovering from the after-effects of Covid, with another new difficulty on the horizon with the rising cost of energy and living.

This is a huge worry for thousands of our local people.

People that have never really struggled before are going to be looking for help for the very first time. Anyone that is already struggling, will find themselves facing an additional set of challenges.

It is something that impacts every single one of us in some way and BCVS will work together with local groups and people alongside the local authorities, healthcare providers, voluntary organisations, and their volunteers, to maintain a collaborative approach to support.

In partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council, Bassetlaw County Council and Bassetlaw Placed Based Partnershsip, we are collectively producing a “Cost of Living” support booklet.

This will include information and advice about food, energy, benefits, shopping and much more. It will be accessed as an online resource, as well as physical copies being made available to pick up in various community spaces and medical centres across the whole of Bassetlaw.

The booklet will also be translated into various languages to ensure it is fully inclusive.

We hope that by producing this, it will showcase the huge amount of support that is available within our area, as well as being a way of reassuring people that they are not alone.

This coming winter is not going to be an easy ride for any of us. We are all going to have to try and support our families and friends as well as ensuring that we are able to deal with any of our own personal challenges along the way.

With the help of the community and voluntary sector, our district and county councils, our healthcare partners, and each other, we will face the situation as a community that cares, and BCVS will be here to facilitate and support this, every step of the way.

For more information about the support available locally with the cost of living please visit www.bcvs.org.uk/costofliving.

If you can support a local organisation this winter with some much-needed volunteering please email [email protected]