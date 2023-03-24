​In 2021, when Covid was in full swing, more than half a million people signed up to be an NHS volunteer responder.

This proved that people want to volunteer when the need is great enough. We know that the people of Bassetlaw thrive on helping each other, especially in difficult times. It is our job to promote volunteering and support local groups and charities as much as we can to try and help them with the volunteer shortages they are facing. There are so many benefits to volunteering, and so many lives can change for the better as a result.

As a result of a recent survey conducted in Bassetlaw, one local charity stated: “I am not sure what we are going to do. We have noticed a huge increase in demand for our services, but combined with a drop in volunteers this is not sustainable. Too many people need our help, but there are not enough people to help us do that.”

Guest columnist Marzena Karp-Singh from Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service.

Ninety-one per cent of people say that the most important factor of volunteering is that they enjoy it. We know this is important too, so that is why at BCVS we take a “people first” approach to get to know you as a person. That way, we can match you with a role that suits your passions in life.

Earlier this week, we also hosted our popular “Volunteer Forum”, which was attended by a variety of Bassetlaw organisations, all coming together to collaborate and take part in shared discussions.

One local charity that attended said; “Being able to come to the BCVS meetings really helps because it makes us realise that we are not alone, and that we can all help each other.”

At the forum, we also officially announced the launch of our annual “Volunteer Recruitment Day”, which will take place during National Volunteers Week on Tuesday, June 6, at Worksop Town Hall, Ceres Suite, from 11am until 2.30pm.

A multi-faith Christmas event, held at Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service. A large proportion of attendees were volunteers from local community groups.

We also highlighted the functions of our website, that allow organisations to submit their vacant roles on our online “volunteer role board.” Age UK, who run the popular “Men in Sheds” group in Worksop, have recently recruited their volunteer administrator via this route.

We are urging anyone interested in volunteering to come along to the event and have a chat with the huge variety of organisations in attendance - all of which are in desperate need of more volunteers.

There will be a huge variety of roles available, aimed at all ages and interests.

Whatever your interest or passion in life, we can help you find a role to suit your skill. We have all got something to give – sometimes we just need a bit of help finding out what it is.

To view all the current volunteer opportunities in Bassetlaw please visit www.bcvs.org.uk/iwanttovolunteer. You can also call us on 01909 476 118.

If you are a charity or group that would like to showcase your opportunities at our volunteers’ week event on June 6, please visit www.bcvs.org.uk/volunteersweek to book a free stand.

Don’t forget, that as part of the King’s Coronation legacy, you can also register your volunteer opportunities and events on the “Big Help Out” app, which launched earlier this week. The new King is also encouraging the British public take part in more volunteering in order to empower local communities.