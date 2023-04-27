BCVS Column: Fantastic initiatives are taking place in Bassetlaw to help tackle loneliness

It's a common problem in today's society, with an estimated nine million people in the UK experiencing loneliness.

In my role as Tackling Loneliness Collaborative (TLC) lead, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, I have been part of conversations and fantastic initiatives that are taking place to tackle loneliness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One very effective way of doing this is through being outdoors and green social prescribing.

Kirsty Veitch-Sorsby, Tackling Loneliness Collaborative (TLC) lead, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Social prescribing is a way for people to be supported to access non-clinical services, such as community groups or outdoor activities, to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

This approach recognises that health isn't just about medical treatments, but that 80 per cent of health and wellbeing is determined by social and environmental factors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One additional benefit of social prescribing is that it can help tackle loneliness. Many outdoor activities, such as walking or gardening, can be done in groups, providing an opportunity for individuals to connect with others and build social connections.

In Nottinghamshire, there are hundreds of green social prescribing initiatives, including community gardening projects, group walks, and litter picking events.

​"The Welbeck Walk is a great way to interact with new people, keep active, and raise money for a local charity at the same time", writes guest columnist Kirsty Veitch-Sorsby.

On, May 2, a community litter pick event is taking place in Worksop organised by BCVS and is open to anyone to join and volunteer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event is also part of the “Big Help Out” set up to encourage volunteering as a legacy to the Coronation and we know volunteering also supports wellbeing.

The “Right Royal Clean Up” litter picking event will not only help to improve our local environment but also it will also provide an opportunity for individuals to meet new people and connect with their community.

By working together, people can gain an increased sense of belonging, which can help to combat feelings of loneliness.

Another upcoming event in Bassetlaw is the Welbeck Walk, taking place on May 14. This group walk/run, in aid of Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw, will take participants through the beautiful Welbeck Estate, giving them a chance to enjoy the great outdoors while connecting with others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as providing an opportunity for socialising, the walk also offers mental and physical health benefits, such as reducing stress and improving cardiovascular fitness. The Welbeck Walk is being promoted as a way to “Move More in May”, a Bassetlaw place-based partnership initiative to encourage more people to move more in the month of May.

Loneliness can affect anyone, regardless of age or background. In Nottinghamshire, there are hundreds of initiatives aimed at all ages.

For example, Age UK Nottingham and Nottinghamshire offers befriending services, where volunteers provide regular companionship and support to isolated older adults.

Other organisations, such as the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust, which owns Idle Valley in Retford, run nature-based activities for all ages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These activities, such as wildlife walks or birdwatching, provide an opportunity for people to connect with nature and other people, promoting a sense of wellbeing and reducing feelings of loneliness.

Bassetlaw Action Centre, in Retford, host a variety of walks via their “Get Out Get Active” project, throughout Bassetlaw.

It's important to recognise that loneliness is not just a personal issue but also a societal one. It's a problem that affects many people, and as a society, we need to work together to address it.

Social prescribing and outdoor activities can be effective ways of tackling loneliness, but there are also other initiatives and support available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you or someone you know is experiencing loneliness, there is lots of support available in Nottinghamshire.

Closer to home, there is a list of support available on the Tackling Loneliness Collaborative (TLC) website - www.bcvs.org.uk/tlcnn which is hosted by Bassetlaw CVS in addition to the BCVS directory of wider support available across Bassetlaw which can be found here www.bcvs.org.uk/health-directory.

We hope you’ll join us to Move More in May and experience the wider benefits for yourself.