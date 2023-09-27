News you can trust since 1895
Alexander Stafford column: ​We’re all united in wanting to make area the best it can be

​The 2019 general election was monumental in Rother Valley, which voted Conservative for the first time ever in the history of the seat.
By Alexander Stafford
Published 28th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 3 min read
Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

​I remain extremely proud that so many people took the leap of faith to break away from Labour and put their faith in me to represent them in Parliament.

After decades and decades of being taken for granted by Labour, for whom Rother Valley was the safest seat in the 1974 General Election, residents came together and decided that enough was enough.

My promise to them was simple: “I will listen to you, I will advocate for you, and I will work hard for you, however you voted. Together, we can make Rother Valley a better place to live, work and play.”

Four years on from the election, I am asking constituents to review my progress and have launched my MP appraisal survey. This can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4uz4rr8a and I hope gives residents of Rother Valley the chance to reflect on how I may have helped them and what we have achieved together for Rother Valley.

Whether it is the £12 million to regenerate the market area on Laughton Road, the £5.5 million for skills and apprenticeships in Maltby at the Grammar School and Gulliver’s Valley or £30 million to rebuild Wales High School, I have been working alongside residents in these wonderful communities to ensure that the Government delivers and invests in our areas.

There are 739 more police officers on the beat in South Yorkshire than there were four years ago, and just a few months ago the Chancellor came to Waverley to open the UK’s first investment zone in the heart of South Yorkshire.

It is fantastic that this Government has seen the potential in our area and I will continue to support fellow residents in making it better.

​’This appraisal survey is an invitation to everyone in Rother Valley to provide me with feedback on how you think I am doing, whether we have corresponded or not, so that I can keep doing better,’ says Alexander Stafford MP.

But there is more to do. We need better public transport links in Rother Valley and I am campaigning to restore bus services to Crystal Peaks, Rotherham Hospital, Sheffield, Worksop and Doncaster.

We must prioritise improving road safety across our towns and villages and challenge Rotherham Council on their failure to develop an equitable plan for the borough that places as much emphasis on places like Thurcroft and Swallownest as Rotherham Town Centre.

While this work continues, I am also getting on with the day-to-day job of being the MP for Rother Valley.

This has involved responding to 110,000 emails and letters, opening 46,000 cases, holding 132 surgeries out and about in our communities and championing as many of our local businesses, schools and causes as possible.

This appraisal survey is an invitation to everyone in Rother Valley to provide me with feedback on how you think I am doing, whether we have corresponded or not, so that I can keep doing better.

Making things better for their area and their neighbours is why most people get into politics and I am no exception.

We may disagree on how we do this or what it looks like, but I feel sure that we are all united in wanting to make our area the best it can be.

Please complete my survey online at https://tinyurl.com/4uz4rr8a to let me know how you think I am getting on.

As always, if you are a constituent and I can help with any issue, please do get in contact via email ([email protected]) or telephone (01909 494952) and I will do what I can.

