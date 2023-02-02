It is great news that the Priory Centre will be redeveloped, as well as the building of new accommodation and a new ‘green corridor’ towpath link along the Chesterfield Canal – the latter of which readers will know I have been advocating for my area for a long time.

However, my delight at Worksop’s Levelling Up Fund success is matched by my deep disappointment at the failure of Rotherham Council’s bid for Rother Valley.

Neighbouring Bassetlaw Council has worked with residents, all elected representatives, businesses, and other stakeholders to form their bid, whilst the Rotherham Council approach has been top down with minimal involvement with stakeholders and no engagement with residents.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

Bassetlaw Council put together a strong, compelling bid for Worksop, complete with an ambitious vision for the town.

That is what we should have had in Rother Valley, but the neglect of our area is consistent with Labour’s policy of ignoring the south of Rotherham borough for generations.

My constituents, spread from Maltby to Swallownest, are strongly of this opinion.

Rotherham Council received significant funding from central Government via the then Sheffield City Region to produce a masterplan for Dinnington several years ago.

As yet, no elected councillor, local resident or business knows what Rotherham Council’s masterplan will involve.

The concern is that they are forging ahead with a masterplan without any prior consultation with the community.

When one looks at the transport and infrastructure schemes planned for Rother Valley, there are no published plans whatsoever except a bus corridor between Maltby and Wickersley – which is hardly a transformational project.

Furthermore, the Local Plan was adopted in 2014 and contains virtually no reference to what the ambition is for the towns and villages of Rother Valley.

A £150 million regeneration project is underway for Rotherham town centre, but this has come at the expense of ignoring every other community in the borough.

Equally, there are currently no schemes or plans in place for Maltby or Dinnington’s high streets.

Rotherham Council celebrates £150 million spending in Rotherham town centre and £44 million on the Parkway improvements, but these pet projects in central Rotherham are to the detriment of Rother Valley.

We end up with millions wasted on schemes in central Rotherham, whilst Rotherham Council has failed to even consider how this money could have been spent in our former colliery communities of Rother Valley.

I call on Rotherham Council to emulate our Bassetlaw Council neighbours by laying out ambitious plans for Rother Valley to ensure we benefit from the improvements that Worksop is experiencing.

