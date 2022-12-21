It will not be lost on the residents of Rother Valley that this is the first Christmas in three long years without the spectre of national lockdowns and the awful coronavirus keeping us away from our nearest and dearest.

As much as we now wish not to reflect on that dark period, it is worth remembering the fortitude and festive spirit shown by Rother Valley in those most testing of times.

During coronavirus, we looked after those in Rother Valley who did not weather the effects of the virus as well as others, and we checked on our friends and neighbours, the vulnerable, the underprivileged, and the elderly in our communities – particularly at Christmastime.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

I was proud to witness Rother Valley’s close-knit community in action throughout the duration of the pandemic, and we must continue to put our arms around the most vulnerable in our community.

We all know that Rother Valley is a fantastic place. In the past few months alone, my family and I have enjoyed a Harthill Halloween, the Rother Valley Bonfire Night firework displays, and our deeply moving local Remembrance Day parades.

Christmas and the new year have delivered even more: entries into my third annual Christmas card competition for Rother Valley schools; Father Christmas’s appearance at the Harthill Carnival Society’s procession; Christmas church services and carols; beautifully decorated Rother Valley houses; and the Rother Valley Lions sleigh ride.

This Christmas, and in 2023, I shall continue fighting for Rother Valley locally and at the national level.

I am working hard in Westminster to support government action to address Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and the huge strain caused by the pandemic, which has led to rising inflation globally and the increasing cost of living all over the world.

I am working to level up Rother Valley, tackle the high cost of energy, ensure high-quality high-paid employment for all, support our local NHS, further drive down crime on our streets, and introduce a leading local transport system.