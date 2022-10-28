The airport is a community asset and something close to our hearts.

The issue at hand is about transport connectivity, certainly, but also about jobs, and the economic and social value that the airport brings to our region.

The conduct of owner Peel Group has been disappointing and follows a similar pattern of behaviour to that demonstrated towards other airports it controls, where it wants to close airports and build housing or industrial estates to make profit.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley.

This is not acceptable, and there is one thing that everyone across South Yorkshire agrees on: we want to save our airport. None more so than Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, whom I wish to thank for his tireless work over the past 100 or so days on this matter.

I strongly believe that we must follow the example of Ben Houchen, Mayor of Tees Valley, when the Peel Group wanted to do exactly the same thing and sell Teesside International Airport’s land to build houses and an industrial park.

The mayor believed that having a regional airport was critical to the prosperity of Teesside, and so having used a compulsory purchase order he acquired the airport and saved it.

The Mayor of South Yorkshire, Oliver Coppard, has twice the budget as the Mayor of the Tees Valley and exactly the same powers. Alongside these powers, he must detail a vision of prosperity for South Yorkshire which will enable the airport to thrive.

Advertisement

“We must all come together to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The fight is not over, and we must win”, writes Alexander Stafford.

It is about how Sheffield is linked to Doncaster, and from Barnsley down to Rotherham, and how each part of it fits that vision. When the Mayor has set out the vision, he should use the levers of power available to him - the powers and the £900 million given by the Government - to make it a reality.

I join Nick Fletcher MP in calling for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and Doncaster Council to put a compulsory purchase order on the airport, and in asking the council not to permit any planning application which would prevent the site from being used as an airport.

We must all come together to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. The fight is not over, and we must win. Please email me at [email protected] with any thoughts on the campaign to save our airport.

Advertisement