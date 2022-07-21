Alexander Stafford Column: So many in our community were shown at their best in face of record-breaking heat

It was heart breaking to see the flames engulf homes, with brave fire crews battling fires in houses on Lambrell Avenue in Kiveton, eventually bringing the blaze under control.

Evacuation points were set up at Wales Church, St John’s Rooms, and the Parish Council Centre, providing refuge and refreshments.

Similarly, fire crews attended in Maltby, where homes were also badly damaged, and it is believed that a burning sofa on open ground spread to grass and rapidly onwards from there, as well as fire spreading from a nearby field which was alight. Incident management and homeless teams attended, and shelter was offered at Maltby Leisure Centre and the Edward Dunn Centre.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

I was in contact with Tony Carlin, South Yorkshire’s deputy chief fire officer, who was on the ground at the Maltby fire and was vital in the efforts to bring the fire under control, and Sarah Dines MP, the fire minister at the Home Office, whom I asked for more support and help to tackle the fires in Rother Valley.

Councillors Benjamin Whomersley and Sophie Castledine-Dack were out all afternoon and evening keeping an eye on the various fires across Dinnington Ward and supporting the brave farmers fighting the fires in the fields by handing out cold drinks.

A special commendation to Councillors Adam Tinsley and Simon Ball, who were dealing with the situation in Maltby for many hours.

On this note, I would like to pay tribute to the heroic efforts by our farming community, who fought the fires in the fields alongside the fire service.

'July’s record-breaking heat led to awful wildfires taking hold across Rother Valley', says Alexander Stafford MP in his latest column

Often, they were the first to the scene in their tractors, with their digging of trenches for tanks of water diverting the fire and preventing it from reaching many more homes.

It is terrible news to hear of the damage to crops, and I am in total admiration for Rother Valley’s farmers’ continued resilience.

My praise, too, goes to the incredible members of our community who came together to protect property and livelihoods, be it by fighting the fire on Dinnington and Kiveton pit tops and elsewhere; or by stepping up to offer support, shelter, and donations to those affected – they really are the best of Rother Valley.

Huge thanks to the incredible emergency services who kept us safe during this event but also every single day – the fantastic South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue teams; the police; the town councils – including Dinnington St John’s Town Council and Wales Parish Council – and the relevant council response units.

I have been inundated with people asking how they can help those who have been made homeless by the fires in Rother Valley. In the short term, I am told that all those who have lost their homes have been given some form of temporary accommodation.

The best way for you to help is by donating to the great local charity, Maltby Lions. I have also opened up my office for physical donations.

This hot summer continues, and I urge everyone to remain vigilant and to keep safe. Do not light any fires, be it garden fires, waste disposal, or any other fire; do not use disposable BBQs; be mindful of cigarette disposal; and do not swim in open water.

The grass is currently very dry and can easily combust, and the air is extremely warm.

My thoughts remain with those affected by these devastatingly cruel fires. It was a dark day for Rother Valley, but I am unspeakably proud to represent our amazing community which pulled together to protect Rother Valley.

I remain in contact with the fire service, the Minister, and local organisations to ensure that support is given to the families that have been affected.

If you need anything or know someone who might, please ring ahead on 01909 494952 to check what is needed or drop me a line at [email protected]