The whole country came together to remember our amazing monarch, Queen Elizabeth the Great, and the outpouring of love from every corner of our country was a spectacle on a scale which has never been seen before in our lifetimes, nor may we ever see it again.

Across Rother Valley, I was touched by the many services and tributes that took place - our Queen bringing us all together one last time.

It was my honour to attend some of these events with my family.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Photo: London Portrait Photographer - DAV.

I signed as many local remembrance books as I could, including in Dinnington, Maltby, Aston, Kiveton, Wales, Thurcroft, and Todwick.

These provided me and others across the constituency with a moment of quiet reflection and the opportunity to leave a message for Her Majesty and her family at this difficult time.

As well as signing books of remembrance for The Queen, I attended services of remembrance in Aston, Maltby and Whiston.

These were moving and poignant and paid tribute beautifully to our longest reigning and most beloved monarch.

I was honoured to be invited to attend proclamations of King Charles III in Maltby and Rotherham town centre, marking the beginning of a new era and bidding farewell to the second Elizabethan age.

I know that so many of my constituents in Rother Valley have been affected by this sad moment in our history, which is why, as well as attending local acts of remembrance and proclamation, I was present at all formal events possible in London to represent you all.

This included filing past Her Majesty's coffin as she was lying in state, leaving flowers at Buckingham Palace, and watching His Majesty the King's address in Westminster Hall.

Parliament sat during the Friday and Saturday following the Queen's death to allow all Members of Parliament the opportunity to pay tribute to her life of service.

As you might imagine, demand to speak was very high from across the House, as this was a woman who stood apart from party politics and whose appeal bridged the political divide.

It was therefore a long wait to be called, but I was proud to deliver a speech on behalf of Rother Valley, recalling her love for her country and anecdotes from times when she visited our wonderful area.

I have said often that Rother Valley’s ability to come together in times of sadness and joy is a source of pride for me, and once again I am reminded why it is such a privilege to represent Rother Valley’s amazing towns and villages in Parliament.

Thank you, Your Majesty, for your years of tireless service and dedication to our nation.

May you rest in eternal peace.