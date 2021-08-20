Alexander Stafford column: Rother Valley to benefit from huge broadband investment

The ambitious Project Gigabit intends to cover 85 per cent of the UK by 2025, with 60 per cent on course to be connected this year, and represents a huge commitment by this Government to improving infrastructure in left behind communities in the North.

Specifically, 62,400 properties in South Yorkshire will benefit from top-of-the-range broadband upgrades, including many homes in Rother Valley. There will be further broadband funding for rural constituencies in phase three, to be announced later this year, as well as new top-ups for the Gigabit Voucher Scheme in 15 English counties.

I know many constituents in rural areas are concerned about being digitally left behind - time and again, residents of Rother Valley’s villages and hamlets complain to me about poor broadband connectivity hampering their everyday lives.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

I regularly bring this to the attention of Ministers and have raised this in the House of Commons, so I am pleased to see the Government is paying attention.

We must focus on notorious broadband blackspots such as Harthill and Woodsetts - this consistently poor broadband connection across the constituency, both in towns and in villages, is why the Government has earmarked Rother Valley for such huge digital investment.

Fast broadband is no longer a luxury but an absolute necessity. The pandemic has taught us that a reliable and speedy connection is critical for working from home, shopping, education, health, entertainment, and keeping in touch with family and friends, not to mention access to new life opportunities previously out of reach, for instance lectures from faraway colleges or jobs with companies based in other parts of the UK.

It is absolutely clear that, even after the pandemic, this digital trend will not reverse and so we must be ready to accommodate it. We are at a vital moment in time in ensuring that the people of Rother Valley have world-class broadband which will spread prosperity and level the playing field with those in Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, and London. This Government is serious about opportunity for all.

Specifically, 62,400 properties in South Yorkshire will benefit from top-of-the-range broadband upgrades, including many homes in Rother Valley, says Alexander Stafford.