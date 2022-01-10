Last December, I wrote my Christmas column for The Worksop Guardian and spoke about our need to make the period special despite any restrictions that may be in place.

We all recall the long, difficult winter that we faced during the very worst of the coronavirus crisis and the slight respite offered by the festive season.

I am pleased to say that a year on, our community and our country have come through the worst of the pandemic.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley

This is thanks to our world-leading vaccine rollout and our subsequent efficient booster jab and flu jab programmes.

Residents of Rother Valley stuck together when it really mattered, in the knowledge that by obeying Government health regulations, things would get better and normality would return.

We were recently able to gather together once more at Christmas and so it is with great joy and enthusiasm that we have been marking each festival and occasion this autumn and winter: Hallowee’n in our villages, the many Bonfire Night firework displays, the solemn Remembrance Day parades throughout our area, and – of course – Christmas and the new year.

There is no doubt that 2021 was a challenging year, but it has also been a year of great hope and progress.

I urge my constituents to take stock of how far we have come since last year, but also to use the return to normality to make the most of our families, our friends, our warm homes, our health, and each other’s company.

As we enter 2022, and with the Government’s policy bandwidth now fully restored post-pandemic, I shall be working as hard as ever to ensure that Rother Valley is transformed by the levelling up agenda.

All our towns and villages will benefit from this, with improved provision for transport, health, education, and employment across the constituency.

2022 marks the beginning of a fresh new start, and I am excited to hear from residents of Rother Valley on [email protected] with their ideas and concerns.