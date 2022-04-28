I was struck by how lucky we are to have such a great range of high-quality attractions and activities throughout our area.

A personal highlight was a wonderful afternoon in Brookhouse, first at The Travellers Rest before proceeding to the annual duck race.

This marvellous spectacle, returning for the first time in a number of years, saw over 570 plastic ducks race down the brook to raise money for Brookhouse Cricket Club.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

Elsewhere, my daughters absolutely loved Treasure Island, Hellaby and Tiny Town, North Anston, soft play and educational play centres, which provide hours and hours of fun for the children and some respite for the parents!

We also enjoyed the Dinnington St John's Town Council Easter bonnet competition and treasure hunt. I was judging one of the awards, and there were so many great entries that it was hard to choose a winner.

The arrival of the Easter Bunny at the event was incredibly exciting and I am pleased to see that he was prioritising Rother Valley in his busy schedule.

Well done to Dinnington St John’s Town Council for organising a great event, Tesco Dinnington for supplying the goodies, and to all who entered the competition.

“Rother Valley is a great place to live and to visit, with something for everyone. We are all so lucky to share this special place, and it is my honour to attend every event to which I am invited.", writes Alexander Stafford.

Also in Dinnington, the outdoor market colouring competition had some beautiful Easter entries.

Easter is also a time for quiet reflection, and in this vein, I attended multiple outstanding church services during Holy Week.

I made the most of lovely family walks in our stunning Rother Valley Country Park and a delicious Easter breakfast at the Consort Hotel, now under new management thanks to Barney and his team.

Our community demonstrated what Easter is all about when I joined a group effort to repaint the Friendly Bench in Kiveton Park, and I was humbled to receive a touching Easter card from the Willows School.

