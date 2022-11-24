For the last nine weeks, a number of fires have been smouldering at the industrial estate, where waste has been dumped on an excessive scale for the last nine or so years.

The current fires cannot easily be extinguished because of a layer of molten plastic encasing the waste pile.

The South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Environment Agency are faced with the task of removing small piles of waste to extinguish the fire one bit at a time.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley. Photo: London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

In the meantime, the concern is that the burning plastic is generating high levels of smoke and noxious fumes, which pose a significant health risk to residents living in Kiveton, West Thorpe, and nearby villages.

Air monitoring is now on-site; however, residents have still not been provided with full analysis of what is contained within the smoke, some nine weeks after the fires started.

They deserve to know the truth.

I would like to put on record that the fire service has been excellent and is continuing to do its part in difficult circumstances. However, residents are right to have serious concerns about the response provided by the Environment Agency.

The feeling amongst residents is that the Environment Agency has not only failed to bring the situation under control over the last number of years as waste has piled up on the site, but is failing in its duty now to engage with residents, provide information, and ensure that enforcement actions are taken against site owners and managers.

As a result, the situation persists and gets worse.

The Environment Agency continues to state that it has no funding or authority to clear the site. At present, it estimates that clearing the site would cost in excess of £20 million, all anticipated to fall at the feet of local taxpayers. This is not acceptable.

My constituents are understandably distressed and concerned about the ongoing fires.

Local residents deserve to have on record what the agencies involved, including the Environment Agency and Rotherham Council, intend to do to bring this situation under control, ensure that the air is safe in the local area, and prevent a recurrence in the future.

I have raised these issues in Parliament recently to urge rapid and vital support for the clean- up efforts and have asked the Environment Agency to do more, and I have written to the Environment Secretary to ensure that the Environment Agency’s actions in this case are reviewed.

I shall continue to fight for residents on this, and as always, I am contactable about this issue or any other on [email protected]

