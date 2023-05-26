News you can trust since 1895
Alexander Stafford Column: Renewing and regenerating our area is something that's wonderful to see

​As readers will know, my office on Dinnington’s high street sits opposite the burnt-out remains of an old shop.
By Alexander Stafford
Published 26th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

At first glance, it would be easy to imagine that this building and the high street it is situated on have been abandoned.

Then, however, you might look closer and see that the ruined building has been recently cleaned up, with artwork provided by local school children that is brightening its façade, and flowers blooming in the pots outside.

You might see the new shops opening up and down the street, the shops, restaurants, and cafes full of life and colour.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.
You might look, and you will see a community renewing and regenerating.

The announcement, at the start of this year, that the Government had heard my campaign and awarded us £12 million, brought great cheer to many in the community.

In fact, when I welcomed Dehenna Davison MP, the Minister for Levelling Up, to Dinnington earlier this month, it was clear she could see the effect that the money will make to the high street, the community, and to all of those across Rother Valley as it will help to rejuvenate our high street.

But, our high streets cannot be revived without the will and effort of those who live, work, and use it every day.

‘By working together Dinnington high street, and soon all high streets in Rother Valley, can be restored – fostering a community and rejuvenating our area’, says Alexander Stafford MP (Photo credit: Google Maps)‘By working together Dinnington high street, and soon all high streets in Rother Valley, can be restored – fostering a community and rejuvenating our area’, says Alexander Stafford MP (Photo credit: Google Maps)
None more so than the men and women in the local businesses who are working every day to improve their area.

Recently, I met with Jaz, who is the proud new owner of The Squirrel pub, and who has big plans to return it to its former glory, and rebuild what was once the beating heart of that area.

Likewise, businesses people like Julia Hall, Fiona Walden or the excellent Totally Locally Dinnington group, all of whom champion the street, the area, and each other, by organising fairs and forums for the local businesses which are the lifeblood of our high street.

Only by working together can Dinnington high street, and soon all high streets in Rother Valley, be restored – fostering a community and rejuvenating our area.

We all have a part to play in rebuilding our communities.

This Government, your local councillors, and I, will not rest until we can be proud of every town square, village hall, and high street in our area.

Related topics:DinningtonRother ValleyGovernmentLevelling Up