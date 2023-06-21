I recently hit a milestone, taking up 45,000 individual cases on behalf of local people.

In another milestone, it is 50 years since the first Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) councillors were elected, following the merger of councils such as Kiveton Park Rural District, which included Dinnington and North and South Anston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For these 50 years, RMBC has been a one-party state with the Labour Party in control, responsible for many of the key services that local people depend on each day.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

More recently a devolved government in South Yorkshire, with an elected Mayor, was created - who has also always been Labour - with responsibility for public transport, regional economic policy and adult education, backed by a £1.3billion budget.

With this dominance of the levers of power locally, it is therefore surprising for me to read that locally Labour are campaigning to improve the 19 and 19a buses, but it is a step I welcome.

Hopefully, the Labour Mayor will now support my long-standing campaign to improve bus services between Worksop, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since 2017, the Mayor and his predecessor have been good at slogans about fixing buses, but lacked results.

As such, I continue to look over the Pennines to Manchester with envy, to see what their Labour Mayor has achieved by using his powers to create a London-style public transport system with increased frequency, new routes and simple fares.

This is exactly what I called for in South Yorkshire during my debate in Parliament.

If Labour are serious about improving the 19/19a route, then this is great news, because it was always in their gift to do so.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to please purchase a copy of our newspaper.