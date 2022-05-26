Therefore, I am pleased to see that my plan for high-quality jobs in Rother Valley

1,090 more people are employed than this last time last year, and 125 fewer people are unemployed compared with this time last month.

This is undoubtedly impressive post-pandemic, yet we can and will go even further by accelerating the

trend of excellent jobs coming to our area.

One of my core political beliefs is that the only route to prosperity is through high-paid, high-quality employment, and that the more people there are in good jobs, the better off individuals, families, and communities will be.

This is why attracting top jobs to our area has been my highest priority as your MP, whether it is by meeting regularly with lots of different local employers to discuss new opportunities, advocating constantly for big businesses to relocate here or to set up operations here, and by hosting careers events for residents.

Accordingly, constituents will know about the Rother Valley Jobs Fairs that I have been holding in order to ensure that everyone has access to well-paid, high-quality employment in our area.

In March, I worked with Jobcentre Plus and Gulliver’s Valley to offer thousands of jobs, hosting

Greencore, Shepherds Distribution, Pearson’s, McDonalds, Woolley Brothers, British Army and Stagecoach, to name a few.

Between Gulliver’s and Greencore alone, there were 500 job vacancies on offer to suit a range of candidates.

There were CV and cover letter writing workshops delivered by the Jobcentre, career progression workshops offered by Google Digital Garage, and EdLounge were on hand to offer advice on apprenticeships in the region.

The event was very well attended and received great feedback from the employers on new recruits. Similarly, at my event in Maltby, employers included Constant Security, Cygnet Health Care, the RAF, Mach Recruitment, Vision For Education, Pearson’s, Cooper & Turner, and others.

On the day itself, almost 40 people secured jobs with many more getting interviews.

I am determined to ensure that residents in Rother Valley have access to the best employment

opportunities, and so my Rother Valley Jobs Fairs are a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for

either a career change or a jumpstart to come and speak to one of the many prospective employers

from businesses across Rother Valley.

I am incredibly excited to be running these landmark events for our area, and I have already begun organising my next jobs fair which will focus on recent school leavers in order to tackle youth unemployment in our area.

I encourage you, your friends, and your family to come along, as you may well land the job for which you have always been searching.