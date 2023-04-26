​Often the highlight of my working week, street surgeries provide me an opportunity to get out and about in our communities, from town centres to tiny little villages – so often overlooked by politicians – and speak to residents about their main issues of concern.

Each week, or sometimes several times a week, I stand on a different street across my constituency, waiting to talk to residents.

Sometimes, I hold surgeries in our great local businesses to help drum up customers and highlight the fantastic offering we have here in Rother Valley.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

I never know who will turn up to talk to me on any given day.

Sometimes it is a resident with a specific issue they need my help with, perhaps contacting the council on their behalf or trying to resolve an issue they are at a logjam with.

Sometimes it is a supporter who wants to talk about my work in our local area, or who has a great suggestion for something I can do to help our local community or a message to pass back up the chain of Government.

Sometimes it will be a resident with completely different political views to me and we can usually have a robust but well-intended discussion.

It doesn't matter. Whether you want to talk about potholes, road safety, or illegal immigration, I am here to act as your representative in Parliament and send your views right the way up to Secretaries of State or the Prime Minister.

But there was a security incident at a recent street surgery that threw into sharp focus some of the dangers of the job, for myself and my hardworking and dedicated staff.

I will not go into specifics about what happened, except to say that I do believe that what took place was incited by political online hatred.

I have had to, unfortunately, block abusive trolls on social media - they should not be allowed to drown out the genuine voices of residents who want to engage. I cannot, however, affect what other people choose to do online.

In the wake of this incident, I have naturally reflected on my approach to street surgeries.

Not all Members of Parliament do them, in fact hardly any do.

However, I have emerged with my resolve strengthened. Street surgeries are an absolutely vital part of my role and how I can best hear your voices and engage with you.

I will not be cowed by people or supporters of other political parties who are seeking to intimidate me, and my work will continue as normal.

Street surgeries will continue uninterrupted, and I will keep having robust conversations with people of all political persuasions as I seek to do my job and make life better for people in our part of the world.

I am thankful to the Worksop Guardian for providing me with this platform every month to talk about important issues in a fair and unbiased arena.

This is so important in public life. We need to have discussions, but they need to be respectful, honest, and fair.

That is the way we should do politics in Rother Valley and that is the way we effect change.