Alexander Stafford column: I’ve ensured our little towns and villages have a big voice

Last week marked my four-year anniversary of my election to Parliament. It has been the privilege of my life to represent Rother Valley, as well as helping those in our local area.

One of the highlights has been engaging with constituents; dealing with nearly 50,000 cases, knocking on thousands of doors, and sharing the thoughts of constituents in over 300 debates in Parliament.

My first few years were far from ordinary. I swiftly organised support for Rother Valley by securing Covid testing centres in Dinnington and Maltby, and initiatives like furlough and Bounce Back Loans ensured that constituents and local businesses received necessary assistance.

As we reopened, I advocated for essential investments; obtaining £12 million for Dinnington High Street, £4.5 million for Maltby Grammar School, and a share of £1 billion for the rebuilding of Wales School.

Additionally, I secured £6 million in Levelling Up funding for a skills centre in Gulliver’s Valley and a Village Centre for Rother Valley Country Park.

I have made sure our little towns and villages have a big voice. However, there's much more to be done, and I have been proud to make sure key decision makers, such as the Prime Minister, have seen Rother Valley for themselves.

I have pushed to prevent HS2 from destroying hundreds of homes, and I will continue to oppose greenbelt developments which threaten locals, wildlife and history.

I will also ensure that the Labour Police and Crime Commissioner will step up and clamp down on crime and anti-social behaviour.

Rother Valley was taken for granted, for far too long by Labour. We've made progress, but I'll continue to advocate for a proper bus service as well as better access to GPs and healthcare.

Our thriving businesses, which I thoroughly enjoy visiting, require continued support, and I'll work to ensure schools in Rother Valley receive the necessary investments.

Finally, despite busier and more congested roads, I will continue to petition for road safety, and I will continue to support local initiatives to ensure our roads and villages are safe.

Finally, I could not have done any of this without the help and support from my wife, Natalie, my children, Persephone and Charlotte, my dedicated staff in Rother Valley and Westminster, or the hundreds of my constituents who go above and beyond to help their neighbours.