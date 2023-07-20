Having spoken to hundreds of residents during the campaign, it was very evident that the prevailing mood was that Conservatives are doing a good job locally. Julz will continue this work and will make an excellent councillor.

I was elected the first Conservative MP for Rother Valley in 2019. Dinnington only returned its first

Conservative councillor in 2021.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP.

Last week, with tough national headwinds, the former mining town of Dinnington should have been easy pickings for Labour, especially as both the local and national Labour Party threw everything at it, including a visit from Angela Rayner.

Labour not only failed to take back the ward, but we actually increased the vote share in the area.

A lot of this can be put down to the campaign and candidates, but ultimately Labour tried to fight an election on a “time for change” manifesto.

Labour failed to understand the mood or context in which they were fighting. Labour have controlled Rotherham council since time its creation, so their message of change rang hollow.

‘Dinnington showed that, with new investment, jobs, and hope, it is the Conservatives who are helping our area succeed’

For 49 years, Labour have been responsible for council tax, social housing, planning, local transport, education, roads, street cleaning, regeneration policy and social services.

When areas in the Red Wall voted Conservative for the first time ever in 2019, they wanted a change from the decades of neglect and being “left behind”.

But that neglect was blamed on Labour who have controlled these areas for decades.

Dinnington residents were not blind to the reality of seeing the Labour council spending millions of pounds on projects away from Rother Valley residents. On the flip side, Conservative Government projects designed to level up the area have started to be enacted.

From the announcement of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone to Dinnington receiving £12 million to regenerate the high street, Wales High School getting a £30 million rebuilding programme and a £4.5 million skills space in Maltby, voters can see the green shoots of levelling up appearing.

Dinnington showed that, with new investment, jobs, and hope, it is the Conservatives who are helping our area succeed.